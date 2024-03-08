Police lockdown three funeral premises across Yorkshire as families given update
On Wednesday (Mar 6), police received a report concerning Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.
The report was regarding the concern of care of the deceased at the funeral homes’ three locations across Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the investigation is in the “early stages” and they are currently working with Hull City Council, East Riding Council and the coroner to establish the facts.
Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Gawthorpe said: “Whilst we are in the very early stages of our investigation, I completely understand this information will be of concern to a number of families and individuals who have lost loved ones and have utilised the services of this business.
“We have already been in contact with a number of people as part of our investigation and working closely with His Majesties Coroner, Hull City Council and East Riding Council to establish the facts.
“I would encourage anyone to please call us, as we are very mindful of the distress this may cause. A direct telephone line has been established for anyone who is worried or wants to speak to us about Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.
“The number you can call is 0800 051 4674 or if you’re calling from abroad please call 0207 126 7619 or you can submit information through our Major Incident Portal (MIPP) by clicking here.
“As we continue our enquiries to understand the precise nature of what may have occurred and if any criminal offences have taken place, I would please ask people to be respectful and refrain from speculation, as at the core of this investigation will potentially be heartbroken and devastated families and loved ones and we want to provide them with the consideration and support they need and are fully entitled to.”