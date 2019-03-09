Police name 19-year-old who died in Birstall as murder investigation continues

The police have named the teenage girl who died under suspicious circumstances in Birstall.

19-year-old Kelsey Womersley has been named as the woman who died in Birstall on Friday, March 8. Photo credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police officers were called by paramedics to a flat off Raikes Lane, Birstall just after midnight to a report of an assault on a woman.

They found Miss Womersley who was none responsive and despite medical attention by paramedics she died at the scene.

Officers arrested two men and two women on suspicion of murder.



The two men and the 23 year old woman who were arrested have since been released with no further action taken.

A 17-year-old female has been released under investigation, pending continuing enquiries.

Investigations remain on-going.

Police are aware of speculation on Facebook regarding this case and wish to remind residents this remains a live investigation.

Detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter and are continuing to investigate into the circumstances surrounding Kelsey’s death.

Detective Superintendent Jim Griffiths of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what took place in the property just before midnight on Thursday and the precise cause of Kelsey’s death.

“I would continue to ask anyone who may have information about what occurred who we have not spoken with to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13190122732.

“Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 55 111.”

