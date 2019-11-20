Police name 62-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in West Yorkshire

A woman in her sixties killed in a fatal collision in West Yorkshire has been named.

June Martin died after she was struck by a grey Vauxhall Astra on Wakefield Road in Bradford on Thursday last week.

Wakefield Road, Bradford, at the scene of last week's fatal collision

The 62-year-old, who was from the Denholme area of the city, was walking along the road near to the junction with Hall Lane when she was hit by the Astra travelling towards the city centre at 5.50pm.

June was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

The driver of the Astra, a man in his thirties, has been spoken to by police.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1406 of November 14, or use the reporting options on the West Yorkshire Police website.