News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police name dad, 37, who 'never wasted a day' who was killed in Yorkshire collision

West Yorkshire Police have named a 37-year-old man who died when the car he was travelling in crashed into a wall in Birstall.

By Grace Newton
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:40pm

Nic Biddle, from Kirklees, died at the scene of the crash on February 3. The VW Golf hit the wall at the junction of Bradford Road and Musgrave Street.

Four other men in the car were taken to hospital and the 25-year-old driver was arrested and bailed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Biddle family said:“He loved life, he loved his kids, his family, and his friends. He never wasted a day.

Most Popular
Nic Biddle

“He smashed everything he put his mind to, he had a beautiful soul and was such a gentle giant”.

Anyone with information about the crash or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident reference number 13230064786.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Golf was travelling from Dewsbury towards Gomersal.