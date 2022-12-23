Police name man charged with child abduction after stealing parents' car from driveway in Yorkshire

Police have named a man charged with child abduction and stealing a car from a driveway in Ossett.

The car was driven around for almost an hour before it was located after a search involving the National Police Air Service and the child, whose age has not been given, returned to their parents.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives in Wakefield have charged a 41-year-old man following an incident where a vehicle was taken from a driveway with a young child inside.

“Joseph Paul Swift, of Teall Street, Ossett has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and an offence relating to child abduction. He has been remanded to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Friday)

