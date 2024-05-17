Police have now named a man who died following an ‘incident’ at a pub in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police said Carl James died following what it has only described as an ‘incident’ at the Jack and Jill pub on Crossfell Road in Middlesbrough.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital shortly after police arrived at the scene at around 6pm on Sunday (May 11) but he later died.

A statement from the force said: “Carl’s family have asked that their privacy is respected during this extremely difficult time and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”