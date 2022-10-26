Police officer 'abused his position' to start sexual relationship with crime victim

Craig Beazley was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing this week and told he would have been sacked by West Yorkshire Police if he had not already resigned.

He was working as a police constable for Greater Manchester Police when he was called to a domestic incident involving the woman in August 2016.

He then remained in contact with her and began a sexual relationship.

Craig Beazley was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

The allegation came to light in April last year, after the officer joined West Yorkshire Police, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation.

He was placed on restricted duties by the force, but then resigned.

IOPC Regional Director Thea Walton said: “The police are there to help the people they serve, not exploit them.

"Abuse of position for a sexual purpose is serious corruption and has absolutely no place in policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PC Beazley knew what he was doing was wrong and tried to hide it. He took advantage of a woman he knew to be vulnerable and in doing so damaged her trust in the police.

“As a result of his reckless and selfish behaviour, he has now been barred from working in policing.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel uncomfortable and unable to challenge a person’s behaviour just because of their job.”

Ms Walton added: "I would encourage anyone in a similar situation to speak to someone – you will be listened to and your experiences will be taken seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad