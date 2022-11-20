Police officer accused of failing to protect suicidal man could be sacked

A police officer could be sacked after he was accused of failing to protect a suicidal man at a train station.

Police constable Kasim Rehman, who serves with British Transport Police (BTP), will face a misconduct hearing in York this week after he was charged with gross misconduct.

The force said the officer allegedly “failed to take adequate steps” to protect the suicidal man at Ryder Brow Railway Station in July last year and then submitted a “false, misleading and inaccurate” statement to “protect his position”.

The police constable has also been accused of breaching regulations by turning a colleague’s body-worn camera off on two occasions during the incident.

If the allegations are proven at the five-day misconduct hearing, which is due to begin tomorrow, he could be dismissed from the force.

In a statement, BTP said: “PC Rehman failed to carry out his duty and obligations to the best of his ability.

“He should have ensured that he did not leave the male alone until either he had voluntarily admitted himself to hospital for a mental health assessment or he had taken him under s.136 powers (set out in the Mental Health Act 1983) to have him assessed.

“He failed to take adequate steps to ensure that the male was safe.

“He is further alleged to have made a written statement that was false, misleading and inaccurate, dishonest and made to protect his position.”

