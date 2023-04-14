All Sections
Police officer accused of lying about machete-wielding drug dealers could be sacked

A WEST Yorkshire Police officer who allegedly made a false report about machete-wielding drug dealers could be sacked.

Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

PC Amar Aslam has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing next Friday.

According to the force, the officer made an emergency call in January last year and claimed he had seen known drug dealers in an uninsured car in Keighley – but the vehicle actually belonged to his former partner.

PC Aslam said the men were wearing balaclavas and one was waving a samurai sword out of the window, and also provided the vehicle’s registration.

Stock image: PC Amar Aslam has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing next Friday.Stock image: PC Amar Aslam has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing next Friday.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident was assessed as “high risk” and officers who are authorised to carry Tasers were deployed.

In a statement, the force added: “It is now known that the driver reported was his ex-partner and that he made the call to the police knowing that the information provided was false. It is alleged that he made this call to cause harassment and distress.

“During interview, he maintained the above account and further stated that his vehicle had previously been rammed and he reported this to the police. There is no record of a report being made on police systems.”

If the allegation is proven at the disciplinary hearing, PC Aslam could be dismissed.

The force also announced that PC Liam Brookes has been charged with gross misconduct, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a colleague on a night out in Leeds.

The officer will face a three-day disciplinary hearing, which is due to begin on Monday.

It comes after former West Yorkshire Police officer Lee Parker was given a suspended prison sentence, after he admitted slapping a woman’s bottom and exposing himself to members of the public during a night out.

The 40-year-old, who resigned while he was under investigation, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of outraging public decency.

He was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.