Police officer accused of putting colleague in restraint hold and making lewd comments could be sacked

A police officer could be sacked next week after he was accused of grabbing a colleague inappropriately and making lewd comments during his training.

Cleveland Police said the officer, who has not been named, will face a misconduct hearing on Monday.

According to the force, the officer acted inappropriately towards a colleague in 2020 and made her feel uncomfortable.

He allegedly pushed his groin into her bottom while she was bent over, during a self defence class, grabbed her from behind and attempted to put her in a restraint hold on another occasion, tickled her stomach and lifted her up in the air when she asked him not to.

The officer has also been accused of making a series of inappropriate comments to colleagues during training, in September and October 2020.

He is alleged to have suggested one colleague was going to use a vibrator when she got home and she also had a “sexy nurse outfit”.

According to the force, he told that officer he wanted to “cop a feel” of a celebrity’s breasts and asked another colleague if her primary school teacher had “a nice pair”.

He allegedly asked one colleague if she was going to use her handcuffs on her “fella”, told another he does not like “banging three birds at once” and later asked her if she had “sticky fingers”.

When he was paired with her during a domestic abuse exercise, he allegedly looked her up and down and said: “Well I’m f****** punching there aren’t I?”