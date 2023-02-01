Police officer received payments while working with criminal gambling group

A former police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he joined a criminal gambling syndicate that is accused of defrauding people and laundering money.

Joshua McGrory, who was a police constable with Humberside Police, opened a bank account and online gambling accounts that were used by the syndicate over an 18-month period, between 2018 and 2020, and he received a number of payments.

The 28-year-old was caught after investigators from the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) analysed bank accounts and mobile phone records.

At a two-day misconduct hearing last month, McGrory was told he would have been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct if he had not resigned at an earlier date.

Stock image: Former Humberside Police officer Joshua McGrory faced a misconduct hearing last month

Another two members of staff were found guilty of gross misconduct in November 2022. The force said they would also have been dismissed if they had not already resigned.

Superintendent Andy Maultby, Head of Professional Standards, said: “Honesty is a quality in a police officer that is of paramount importance and it is absolutely vital for us to build trust and confidence with the public and communities we serve.

“There are some individuals who should not wear a police uniform, and McGrory was one of them. Had he not resigned before his misconduct hearing, he would have been dismissed with immediate effect.