Police officer suffers serious head injury as she tries to arrest suspect on drug offences in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire man has been charged with assaulting a female police officer as she tried to arrest him.
Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

The incident occurred in in Back Grantley Street in Wakefield on Friday, June 2.

Officers saw an apparent criminal act taking place and attempted to arrest the suspect.

The alleged offender attempted to flee the scene, causing the officer a head injury in the process.

A Yorkshire man has been charged with assaulting a female police officer as she tried to arrest him.

The officer received medical attention at the scene and was taken to hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were found to be serious, but not thought to be life threatening.

Ali Jones, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and two counts of possession of a Class B drug.

He was to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, June 3.