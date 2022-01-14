Police officer who flipped car while driving drunk charged with gross misconduct

Benjamin Sweeney was breathalysed after his Audi A4 was found on its roof by Oldham Road, Ripponden on May 28 last year.

He was taken to hospital, where a blood test confirmed he was over the limit, and was then charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 22.

Mr Sweeney’s actions will be examined by a three-person panel at a misconduct hearing, which is due to begin at 10am on January 20.

In a statement, WestYorkshire Police said: “The Audi A4 left the road having collided with a wall, resulting in the vehicle falling approximately 20-30 feet before coming to rest on its roof.”

It added: “Due to the nature of the incident he was transported to hospital where a sample of blood was taken for analysis to provide an evidential reading.

“This was examined and contained 108 milligrams of alcohol within 100 millilitres of blood. This being over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.”

