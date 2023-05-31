Police officer who worked with domestic abuse victims charged with misconduct in public office

A former West Yorkshire Police who worked with domestic abuse victims will appear in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office.

Declan Middleton, who worked as a PC in the Bradford District Safeguarding Domestic Abuse Team, has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met while he was working.

He also allegedly attempted to start relationships with two other women he met while he was on duty.

Middleton will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Leeds Magistrates' Court

In a statement, the police watchdog said: “We began our investigation in January 2021 following a referral from the force, who had been contacted by a woman making a complaint.

“In March 2022, we completed our investigation and sent our final report and a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.”

Last year, former South Yorkshire Police officer Liam Mills was jailed after he had a relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met at work.

The 35-year-old was sentenced to nine months imprisonment at Sheffield Crown Court in September after he pleaded to two counts of misconduct in a public office and a data protection offence.

The former police constable took a statement from the woman at a police station in Barnsley in August 2021, after she claimed to have been the victim of coercive control and domestic abuse.

The court heard that Mills realised she was “extremely emotionally fragile and vulnerable” but he began texting her from his work phone and then his personal phone.