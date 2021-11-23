Police officers injured after suspected burglar rammed car with stolen BMW

North Yorkshire Police were called at around 6.20am on Sunday (Nov 21) after a member of public was woken after hearing a disturbance at a nearby business on East Parade in York.

Officers went to the scene and saw a man running from the business and getting into a silver BMW saloon. After failing to stop for the police, a short chase ensued culminating with the BWM being reversed into the patrol car.

Despite suffering minor injuries, the officers arrested a 29-year-old man from York on suspicion of failing to stop for the police and burglary. The officers then discovered that the BMW was stolen, and he was further arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle.

The BMW rammed a police vehicle

On arrival at the police station, he then tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, so has also been arrested for driving whilst under the influence of cannabis and cocaine.

He was charged with all the offences and appeared at York Crown Court on Monday morning (Nov 22) where he pleaded guilty, and will be sentenced next month.

He has been bailed in relation to driving whilst under the influence of cannabis and cocaine pending further investigation.

The damage done to the police car