Police officers 'thought their eyes were deceiving them' when spotting driver with dangerous load

Police officers in Yorkshire had a surprise last night (Jan 4) when they spotted an incredible dangerous load while on patrol.

By Jonathan Pritchard
4 minutes ago

West Yorkshire Police have released this image of a dangerous load spotted on the streets of Leeds. The image shows a flat back truck with a huge metal grating on its back - around twice the length of the vehicle itself.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police’s Calderdale Valley’s Facebook page said: "Whilst patrolling Elland this evening, PC Burn and PCSO Wardman sighted the below vehicle and thought their eyes were deceiving them. Unsurprisingly the driver was stopped and dealt with for having a dangerous load.

“If the load you want to transport is twice as long as your van and maybe even touch longer than a bus, its perhaps a wise idea to find a different way of transporting it. The driver learned this lesson the hard way.”

