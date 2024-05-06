Police raid £150,000 cannabis farm after local tip-off from community

A huge £150,000 cannabis factory has been discovered inside an industrial unit in Doncaster after officers acted on intelligence from the local community to execute a drugs warrant.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th May 2024, 14:33 BST

On May 2, officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team raided a unit in Kirk Sandall.

They executed a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside, they found around 150 cannabis plants spread across two rooms, police said.

The total estimated value of the Class B drugs was £150,000.

The plants have since been recovered from the premises and destroyed.

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.