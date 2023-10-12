West Yorkshire Police have re-opened an investigation into a car theft and ‘chop shop’ operation after a crime victim spotted parts from his BMW being brazenly sold on Ebay.

The BMW 430 D was taken from a house in the village of Scissett, near Huddersfield, in early August. A month later, the owner’s friends found two accounts on Ebay where the Bradford-based sellers had listed parts from the high-specification vehicle – including a gearbox with the serial number clearly visible.

The accounts, believed to belong to the same person, offer hundreds of parts from around a dozen different models of BMW for bidding, and they eventually sold £10,000 worth of items from the stolen 430 D alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a criminal investigation by West Yorkshire Police was originally closed after the owner’s insurers paid out, further enquiries are being made after he presented officers with evidence from BMW that the parts had been verified.

Scissett village, near Huddersfield, where the BMW was stolen from

One of the friends involved in tracking down the parts said: “At first the police said 'you have been paid out' and 'it's the insurance company’s problem' and nothing was done.

“We are pretty sure the man selling the parts and his girlfriend have been caught on CCTV stealing cars. The police at first did nothing to stop this chop shop and halt the misery and upset caused to the public who are victims of this criminal duo.

"Just looking on the accounts being used, the value of vehicles and parts runs into six figures and while it could be just a small operation, it could be linked to organised crime. The police have been given the ‘smoking gun’ needed to make an arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More and more parts are being listed every day on the accounts called Fauluko-91 and Apmarc_74.”

Inspector Steve Pryke of Kirklees Police said: “Police were in receipt of further information regarding the sale of parts suspected to have been stolen from the victim’s BMW 430 D sport model car.

“Some further initial enquiries were conducted to see if the stolen parts could be linked to any wider ongoing vehicle theft investigations. The crime was initially closed when these enquires proved unsuccessful but, following a review, we have now re-opened the case.