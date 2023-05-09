All Sections
Police release CCTV footage of men whose dogs killed a cat in its owner's Yorkshire garden

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV footage after two dogs mauled a cat to death in its own garden.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 9th May 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:35 BST

Loki died after three men walking their dogs in Darfield, near Barnsley, let two of them off their leads and into the garden.

Police said: “We are releasing CCTV footage of three men we would like to speak to in connection with an incident where two dogs killed a cat in its owner’s garden in Barnsley.

"It is reported that at about 9.20pm on Wednesday 5 April, three men were walking three dogs on leads in West Street, Darfield. They approached a gate, letting two of the dogs off their leads and into the garden.

The CCTV of the attackThe CCTV of the attack
"The two dogs attacked a cat in the garden before the three men ran off with the third dog, shortly followed by the other two. The occupier opened their door to see the end of the attack on their pet cat, who was called Loki. Loki sadly died shortly after.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 923 of 5 April 2023 when you get in touch.”

Loki the catLoki the cat
