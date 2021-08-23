Police want to speak to the man in this image in connection to the ram raid incidents as they believe he may hold information that might help them in their enquiries.

Officers are currently investigating three ram raids which they believed are linked and want to speak to the man in the image in connection with them.

On July 20, shortly after 2.30am a black Jeep rammed the shutters of a supermarket in Hill Top Lane in Denaby Main, near Rotherham. The people who were in the vehicle stole a large quantity of alcohol and cigarettes from the store before making their get away.

Around 25 minutes later, a black Jeep with four male occupants was seen reversing into a disused unit at Parkgate Retail Park - but nothing was stolen.

And just 10 minutes later, the same Jeep was once again reported to have reversed into a shop - this time in Clapypit Lane in Rawmarsh. A group of men got out of the Jeep and stolen cigarettes and alcohol from the store.

South Yorkshire Police say they are carrying out "extensive" enquiries into the raids and now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image in connection to the incidents as they believe he may hold information that might help them.