Police release CCTV image of man in connection with York sexual assault

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about a sexual assault in York.

The incident occurred in the Lower Friargate area of the city centre during the early hours of Sunday 26 February 2023.

The male victim is receiving specialist support and is being kept up to date by the investigations team, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

The man in the CCTV image is described as white with a large beard, short possibly greying hair, and he was dressed in a long dark coat with a scarf, lighter trousers, and dark shoes.

