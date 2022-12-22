News you can trust since 1754
Police release CCTV of attacker who left man needing surgery after punching him in Leeds nightclub Popworld

A man was left with a broken jaw after being punched by an attacker in Leeds nightclub Popworld.

By Grace Newton
5 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 9:27am

West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident occurred at around 1am on Saturday, December 3, at Popworld in Lower Briggate, when the victim, a 25-year-old man, was approached and assaulted by an unknown male.

“He suffered multiples fractures to his jaw that required extensive surgery.

“Anyone who recognises the suspect in the images is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 or using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220671490.

The man police want to identify
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

The man police want to identify