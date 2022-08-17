Police release CCTV of clubber after two women are sexually assaulted in York cocktail bar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Julu 16 inside Jalou on Micklegate at around 10.30pm and involved a man sexually assaulting two women in their 20s.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of a male in the photograph who we believe may have information about the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Becki James.

The man police want to trace

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.