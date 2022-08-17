Police release CCTV of clubber after two women are sexually assaulted in York cocktail bar
Police are trying to trace a man who sexually assaulted two women in a York cocktail bar.
The incident took place on Julu 16 inside Jalou on Micklegate at around 10.30pm and involved a man sexually assaulting two women in their 20s.
North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of a male in the photograph who we believe may have information about the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Becki James.
Most Popular
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220124179."