Police release CCTV of man suspected of stealing Alexander McQueen scarf from Harrogate restaurant on Valentine's Day

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a suspected thief after a designer scarf was taken from Harrogate gastropub The Fat Badger on Valentine’s Day.

The force said: “It happened on Cold Bath Road at 6.50pm on Wednesday 14 February 2023 - Valentine's Day.

“CCTV captured a couple in the restaurant finding a scarf under their table. A man picks up the scarf, folds it and places it in his pocket.

“The scarf was an Alexander McQueen scarf in pink, red and gold, with flowers on it.

The suspected scarf thief

“Officers want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the restaurant, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

