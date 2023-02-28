News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police release CCTV of man suspected of stealing Alexander McQueen scarf from Harrogate restaurant on Valentine's Day

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of a suspected thief after a designer scarf was taken from Harrogate gastropub The Fat Badger on Valentine’s Day.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:32pm

The force said: “It happened on Cold Bath Road at 6.50pm on Wednesday 14 February 2023 - Valentine's Day.

“CCTV captured a couple in the restaurant finding a scarf under their table. A man picks up the scarf, folds it and places it in his pocket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The scarf was an Alexander McQueen scarf in pink, red and gold, with flowers on it.

Most Popular
The suspected scarf thief
The suspected scarf thief
The suspected scarf thief

“Officers want to speak to a man pictured on CCTV in the restaurant, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1471 Southgate. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230028534.”