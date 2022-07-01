Police release CCTV of woman suspected of assaulting another woman in Beverley bar

The force said: "It is reported that a woman was assaulted by another woman whilst inside the venue on Saturday Market, Beverley, at around 1:30am on Sunday 24 April. The woman sustained injuries to her face.

"We would like to speak to the woman in the image as we believe she may be able to assist with our enquiries.

CCTV of the suspect

"If you are the person, or know who she is, you can call us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 280 of 24 April.