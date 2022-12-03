Police release e-fit after man tried to snatch baby from pram in West Yorkshire

Police in Yorkshire have released an e-fit image after a man tried to snatch a baby from its pram.

It happened between 5.10 and 5.20pm on Sunday, November 27 in Acre Crescent, Eccleshil, BRadford.

An unknown man approached a woman and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child out of a pram.

The child was strapped in and remained in the pram.

Officers have issued the e-fit image which matches the description of the man. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

They were not harmed during the incident.

It is believed the man then left the area in a small white van.

West Yorkshire Police has now issued the e-fit image which matches the description of the man.

He is described as a black male, 6ft tall, of strong build, wearing a black cap and black jacket.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested after an incident has been released without charge.