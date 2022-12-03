Police release e-fit after man tried to snatch baby from pram in West Yorkshire

It happened between 5.10 and 5.20pm on Sunday, November 27 in Acre Crescent, Eccleshil, BRadford.
An unknown man approached a woman and, following a short conversation, attempted to take a child out of a pram.
The child was strapped in and remained in the pram.
Most Popular
They were not harmed during the incident.
It is believed the man then left the area in a small white van.
West Yorkshire Police has now issued the e-fit image which matches the description of the man.
He is described as a black male, 6ft tall, of strong build, wearing a black cap and black jacket.
A 40-year-old man who was arrested after an incident has been released without charge.
Anyone with information on this male is asked to contact police via 101 or the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220654291.