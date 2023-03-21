National Highways’ now-infamous unmarked HGV cab is back on patrol.

South Yorkshire Police borrowed the tractor unit earlier this month for an operation targeting dangerous and careless driving, with officers travelling inside the cab observing driver behaviour from height.

In four days they stopped 185 people for a range of offences – 179 of them drivers of LGVs. Forty-one drivers were found to be using their mobile phone while driving, 15 were not in proper control of their vehicle, 73 were not wearing a seatbelt and 10 were driving without due care and attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Sergeant Rodney McEnery said: “We’re always pleased to welcome the HGV unit from National Highways.

M62, Yorkshire

“Every time we run this operation, we have high numbers of offences recorded, and it highlights the number of drivers who pose a risk on our roads every day. If it makes one driver change their behaviour and think twice, then it’s worth it, as all these offences can and do cost lives. Innocent people die.

“People are always quick to comment how we want to issue tickets and generate income, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. We want safe roads. As police officers we are sadly familiar with seeing death and fatalities on our roads and delivering the news to a family that their loved one has died never gets any easier.

“I urge drivers to think about how they would feel if they killed someone, as ultimately this is what can happen without your full attention being on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone can take simple steps to reduce risk to other drivers; put your phone away, put your seatbelt on, don’t speed and ensure you’re following the laws surrounding your vehicle’s use.

“We are out there 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will continue to do everything we can to prosecute those who pose a risk, educate drivers and create safer roads.”