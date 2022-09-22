Police release image of construction worker after road rage attack on driver in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a man after a road rage attack on the A19/A168 junction near Thirsk.
The young man is dressed in high-vis construction worker’s clothing.
North Yorkshire Police said: “At around 6.35am on Tuesday 26 July a motorist contacted police to report that he had been subjected to a physical assault and his car damaged with a metal bar.
“Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances around the incident. They have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, who they believe may have important information about the incident.
“Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to email [email protected]
“You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Henderson.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12220130730.”