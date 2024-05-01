Police release image of 'domestic related murder' victim after two bodies found at Yorkshire home

West Yorkshire Police released an image of Karen O’Leary, 63, who was found dead at the home in Fearnville Close in Leeds on April 25. The force confirmed it is investigating the serious incident as a murder.

It said the other body found at the property was Dennis O’Leary, aged 61, and said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries into this very serious incident and are now in a position to issue a picture of Karen.

Photo: Google/West Yorkshire Police.

“We are treating her death as a domestic related murder and are not looking for anyone else in connection with either her or Mr O’Leary’s death.

“Specially trained officers continue to support family members at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.”

West Yorkshire Police was called to the home on Fearnville Close just before 2pm on April 25 following reports of a concern for a woman’s safety. Upon entering the property, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.