Police release image of woman suspected of stealing two spiders from Yorkshire pet shop
The spiders were taken from a reptile room at Aquatic Finatic, an independent pet and aquatic supplies business on Thirsk Road in Northallerton on December 17.
The premises are covered by Ring cameras and officers have now made an appeal to trace the woman.
The specimens taken were a jumping spider and a pink toe tarantula, both of which retail for £40 or less. The thief asked staff questions about the arachnids before it was noticed that they were missing along with a quantity of live food.
Although both species, which are native to the Americas, can bite, their venom is considered to be mild.
Owner Lin Fitch-Peyton set up the business in 1995, and it is currently for sale as a going concern due to her planned retirement.
Anyone with information that could help to identify the woman is asked to email [email protected] quoting reference number 12230240058.