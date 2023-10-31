Police release image of woman whose 'out of control' dog attacked man outside a Holland & Barrett store in Yorkshire

All Sections
North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a woman whose ‘dangerously out of control’ dog attacked a man and left him in hospital.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:09 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:10 GMT

The incident happened outside the Holland & Barrett store on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on September 23 at 4.40pm.

The dog rushed at the man, knocking him to the ground, then tried to attack the victim’s own dog before the owner arrived at the scene.

The man suffered an injury to his hip.

The woman whose dog is believed to have attacked the manThe woman whose dog is believed to have attacked the man
Police have asked anyone who recognises the woman to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.

Quote reference number 12230180734 when passing on information.