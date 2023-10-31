Police release image of woman whose 'out of control' dog attacked man outside a Holland & Barrett store in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police have released an image of a woman whose ‘dangerously out of control’ dog attacked a man and left him in hospital.

The incident happened outside the Holland & Barrett store on Cambridge Street in Harrogate on September 23 at 4.40pm.

The dog rushed at the man, knocking him to the ground, then tried to attack the victim’s own dog before the owner arrived at the scene.

The man suffered an injury to his hip.

The woman whose dog is believed to have attacked the man

Police have asked anyone who recognises the woman to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.