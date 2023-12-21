A 41-year-old man has been jailed for the rape of an 11-year-old child he lured to his home after finding them wandering the streets of Barnsley town centre alone.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on 10 September, Ziad Taibi followed his victim through Barnsley before approaching them and asking them how old they were.

Taibi, of Spencer Street, then convinced the youngster to come to his home address with him, assuring them that they would be safe with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then sexually assaulted and raped his young victim before getting them to leave, with Taibi soon after putting plans in place to try and flee the area and escape justice.

Ziad Taibi

Taibi was apprehended by officers and charged with multiple sexual offences against a child. He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13, and sexual assault of child under 13 at Sheffield Crown Court on 12 October.

Earlier today (21 December), Taibi was jailed for 15 years at the same court.

Detective Constable Alice Gilbert said: "The victim has shown great bravery and strength beyond their years in coming forward and providing vital evidence that was required in identifying the suspect and obtaining a conviction in this case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barnsley CID, with the support from policing teams across Barnsley, conducted numerous enquiries working around the clock for several days, trawling hours’ worth of CCTV and conducting house to house enquiries resulting in the suspect being located and arrested quickly and the scene identified.

"These diligent enquiries resulted in vital evidence being secured and the offender being brought to justice swiftly.”

DC Gilbert added: “This was a very traumatic incident that raised concerns in the community. I hope this sentencing helps the victim heal and reclaim some of what was taken from them. I cannot thank the victim enough for their will and courage during this investigation.