A jogger has been attacked by an ‘out of control’ dog being walked by a woman in Yorkshire.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

North Yorkshire Police have now released a photo of the owner and the animal after the incident near York Racecourse.

They said: “This frightening incident took place at around 6.20am on Saturday 17 June. A large dog, described as off the lead and out of control, attacked a man who was jogging on the Knavesmire towards Tyburn. Despite being muzzled, the dog still managed to cause injuries to the victim’s arm and back.

"The dog, an Alsatian-crossbreed, was with a dark-haired woman (pictured) thought to be aged around 35 to 45 years old.

The woman and her dogThe woman and her dog
The woman and her dog

"Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises the woman or the dog, has any information or may have witnessed the incident to please come forward.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill. Please quote reference number 12230110877.”