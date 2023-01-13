Police release picture of faces of six men wanted in connection with Yorkshire murder

Police have released a picture of the faces of six men they want to speak to in connection with a murder.

Fatjon Oruci was found dead on a Rotherham street on New Year’s Day 2022.

Orgust Xhebexhiu, 38, Gazmend Shehu, 33, Xhelal Kasa, 25, and Korab Shahini, also 25, are all wanted in connection with the murder of Mr Oruci, 22, from London.

There are also two unnamed men who police believe can help with their inquiry.

The men shown in the picture collage are (l-r) Gazmend Shehu, Korab Shahini, Xhelal Kasa, Orgest Xhebexhiu, Unknown man 1 and Unknown man 2

Mr Oruci was found dead on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on Saturday January 1, 2022.

A post mortem found he died of catastrophic injuries as a result of being beaten.

He had also been stabbed, police said.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Xhebexhiu, Shehu, Kasa or Shahini recently, or knows where they may be staying. All four men are known to frequent Rotherham.

“We also wish to speak to anyone who believes they know the identity of the other two men.

“If you see any of the men pictured, please do not approach them but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where they might be, you can contact us via the UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site (MIPP) or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 35 of 1 January 2022 when you get in touch.

“You can find the dedicated appeal page at the MIPP website here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22C01-PO1

