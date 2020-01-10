Police release video of horrifying head-on crash which broke man's back and destroyed motorbike on impact

Police have released a video of a horrifying head-on crash which broke a driver's back and destroyed his motorbike on impact.

On 28 April last year, the 35-year-old was riding along Mortimer Road, Sheffield when he was hit by a driver travelling 70mph on the wrong side of the road.

The motorcyclist was left with life-changing injuries. Video provided by South Yorkshire Police.

The horrifying footage first shows the car travelling around a blind left-hand bend. Due to the driver’s excessive speed, it veers on to the wrong side of the road.

As the Subaru driver fails to regain control, the video shows the motorcyclist brake, before the two collide head-on.

The motorcyclist is then catapulted through the air.

He suffered a broken back, a broken sternum and a broken wrist in the crash.

His Suzuki K7 sports bike was completely destroyed on impact.

The victim, from Barnsley, has since credited the protective gear he was wearing at the time with saving his life.

Roads policing constable, PC Phil Carson said: “In an ideal world, everyone would drive with care 100% of the time, but sadly this isn’t the case.

“The offending driver had no previous driving points or convictions, but on this occasion he demonstrated an exceptional lack of judgement.

"Thankfully, the motorcyclist was wearing a full leather, air bag suit which activated and inflated as he was propelled off his bike. Without it, in a collision at this speed, he would most likely have died.

PC Carson added: “We often see motorcycle riders wearing shorts and trainers, and they think it’s OK because they have a helmet on – it’s not. You might be travelling in a safe manner, but that doesn’t mean everyone else is.

“Please make sure that you’re wearing the right kit, it might be expensive but without it, your life could be at risk.”

The 41-year-old driver of the Subaru, Florian Pratt, was jailed for 16 months yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court.

Pratt, of Kilnwood Close, Nottingham admitted to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was also handed a three year driving ban.

Addressing Pratt as he passed the sentence, Judge David Dixon said: “Anyone in control of a high-powered sports type car needs to be aware of the vehicle’s capability and their own capability.

“You failed to take any account of the bend that led to this incident. The message must go out loud and clear. If you drive any vehicle you must drive with care.”