Police renew appeal for information after 15-year-old boy was shot in Yorkshire

Police investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Yorkshire have issued a renewed appeal for information.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:18 BST

The teenager was shot in the leg at around 7pm on March 8 in Teynham Road in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but he has now been released and is recovering at home.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and detectives have now issued a renewed appeal for dashcam footage from motorists who were in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne from the Armed Crime Team said: “Incidents such as this quite rightly cause concern within our communities and over the last three weeks we have been working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A boy, aged 15, was shot in the leg in the incident which happened at Teynham Road, Sheffield
“As part of this, we are reiterating our appeal to motorists who may have been travelling through the local area around the time of the shooting.

“If you were travelling on Herries Road between Norwood Avenue and Teynham Road, or Penrith Road and Longley Avenue West, between 7-7.30pm on Wednesday 8 March I’d urge you to check your dashcam footage to see if you have captured anything that might be useful to our investigation.”

Anyone who has dashcam footage can submit it by email to [email protected], quoting incident number 886 of March 8 2023. Information can also be passed to police on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.