Police rush to Yorkshire park after reports of indecent exposure as man arrested

Police officers rushed to a Yorkshire park this week after reports of a man exposing himself.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a man exposing himself in Rawcliffe Park in York shortly after 6pm on Wednesday April 26.

Officers attended and within seven minutes of the initial call been made they had detained a suspect, police said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

North Yorkshire Police received a report of a man exposing himself in Rawcliffe Park in York shortly after 6pm on Wednesday 26 April 2023.

He has since been released on conditional police bail and enquires are continuing.

If you have any information and have not spoken to the police, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2, and quote reference number 12230074576.

If you are ever in this situation or feel threatened, then always call the police on 999.

Inspector Lee Pointon the local neighbourhood policing Inspector for York, said: "We understand this incident will have caused concern in the local community and would like to reassure people that a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

" We would ask that members of the public don’t speculate about the incident or share material related to this incident online, while the investigation continues. Please allow the legal pathway to take its course and do not take any action which could jeopardise this process”.