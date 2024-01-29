Emergency services attended at the Three Horseshoes public house in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday, January 28, following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilet area.

The baby was confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics, police confirmed.

A full investigation is now underway by detectives on Monday.

The baby girl was found at the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton. Picture: Simon Hulme

DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.