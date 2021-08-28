Police search for suspect after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus in West Yorkshire

The attack took place on the 592 service from Todmorden to Halifax town centre at about 5pm on August 4.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his early twenties, who referred to himself as "Sam” and said he was from Bradford.

Police want to speak to anyone who was on the bus and witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2717 Bottomley via 101 quoting crime reference 13210394107 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat