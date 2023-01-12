News you can trust since 1754
Police searching for man after Christmas Day city centre robbery with knife threat

Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a Christmas Day robbery.

By Daniel Sheridan
6 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:32pm

It was reported a man was walking with two women around 10pm when he was approached by an unknown man on Wellington Street, at the junction with Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre.

It is understood that the man threatened him with a knife and demanded the victim hand over the camera he had.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, held his hands up and the suspect took the camera from around his neck, before running away up Cambridge Street.

Officers are now keen to identify the man in the image to help with the investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you recognise him? Have you seen him before?

“Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to report it by calling 101, live chat or our online portal, quoting incident number 480 of 26 December 2022. Our online platform can be accessed here.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”