Police seek more information about Welcome to Yorkshire expenses probe

Police have requested “further information” as they continue to assess the findings of an independent investigation into expenses spending at tourist body Welcome to Yorkshire ordered in the wake of the scandal-hit departure of the agency’s chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said its consideration of the inquiry is still ongoing after details were made public last month.

Keith Stewart is the interim chairman of Welcome to Yorkshire.

“West Yorkshire Police is considering the findings of the BDO report. As part of this, the force has requested further information,” he said.

Keith Stewart, interim chair of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “After handing the BDO report to West Yorkshire Police, Welcome to Yorkshire continues to fully co-operate with the force as it considers the report’s findings, this includes any requests for further information.”

The report by forensic accountants BDO identified around £26,000 worth of expenses had been claimed for ‘personal’ items with no business justification, with all but about £200 of the claims related to Sir Gary, who resigned from Welcome to Yorkshire on health grounds earlier this year.

Sir Gary, who declined to be interviewed for the review, has subsequently repaid over £25,000.

The review also said investigators had been unable to determine whether £900,000 worth of expenses it looked at from a six-year period had been “reasonable” because of a lack of clear spending policies. Mr Stewart subsequently said that the amount claimed by Sir Gary over the period is believed to have run into a six-figure sum.

The review also identified also highlighted a purchase invoice for £6,600 which “did not reflect the service that was provided to WtY” and the sum was subsequently repaid. Mr Stewart has previously said he was unable to give further details but confirmed the repayment had been made by Sir Gary.

Following Sir Gary’s resignation, two independent investigations were ordered by the private company, which is funded by millions from public sector organisations, after allegations were made about expenses spending and bullying.

Accountants 'decided focus on later years'

A decision for the BDO investigation to focus on three rather than six years was taken by the accountants themselves, Welcome to Yorkshire has said.

Welcome to Yorkshire had initially said the review would look at the past six years and while the £900,000 of expenses identified covered that period, closer attention was paid to spending in the last three years.

A spokesperson said BDO had proposed the change when it identified a “notable” increase in spending during that period.

“When it became clear to BDO there was a notable increase in the number and amount of expenses in the latter three years – with the cost and time frame of the investigation both considerations – BDO proposed it more pertinent to focus on this period in more detail. They communicated this to Keith Stewart and the Welcome to Yorkshire Board subcommittee overseeing the BDO investigation who agreed.”