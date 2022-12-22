Police seize boat after huge two-year operation into organised crime group growing and selling cannabis

Police in Yorkshire have seized a boat and arrested three men as part of a two-year operation into a suspected organised crime gang believed to be growing and selling cannabis.

Almost £75,000 worth of cannabis was found at a house in Anlaby Road in Hull in January 2021, alongside equipment used to grow the drug. Humberside Police then executed a further 15 warrants and searched three properties across areas Anlaby Road, Spring Bank, Holderness Road, Newland Avenue, Clough Road and Cottingham Road and discovered substantial amounts of cannabis, cash and growing equipment.

Officer also seized a boat which had been docked at Hull Marina which was worth around £140,000, and inside found more than £50,000 in cash.

Three men aged 41, 37, and 25 have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis, fraud and money laundering. A fourth man, aged 62, has been reported for summons at Hull Magistrates Court.

Detective Inspector Ian Holland said: “Tackling drug crimes within the Humberside force area is a priority for us as it has a big impact on local communities. Antisocial and disruptive behaviour often follows drug use and dealing which negatively impacts our communities.

“I would like to thank all the people who contact us with information about drug dealing and drug-related crime in their areas, and if you have any concerns about what’s happening in your community, speak to your local officer, call into your nearest station or call our non-emergency 101 line.”

