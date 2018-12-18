Police seize cash and 10,000 suspected 'steroids' during raids in Hull

Have your say

Police have seized cash and a haul of drugs following two raids in Hull.

Officers swooped on properties in Ropery Street and Abbey Way earlier today (Tuesday) and executed warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Items seized by police.

Almost £7,000 in cash and some 10,000 tablets, believed to be steroids, were seized during the raids.

A quantity of other drugs were also confiscated during the operations, which were carried out simultaneously.

Humberside Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and money laundering.

He is currently in police custody.