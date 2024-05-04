Police seize more than 20 XL Bully dogs left in 'appalling condition' at dog breeding facility in Yorkshire
Police and council workers discovered the puppies at allotments on Infield Lane in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.
The 22 dogs, most of which are believed to be banned XL Bullys were living in small, inadequate, unhygienic conditions, with several dogs needing urgent help.
Of those seized, six had to be put to sleep immediately to end their suffering.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We do not know how long some of the dogs have been living in these conditions, with female dogs having litters of puppies, while in their own suffering state.
“Following the XL Bully ban put in place earlier this year, it is now against the law to breed the dogs.
“Separate to the investigation around these dogs being XL Bullys, animal cruelty and suffering will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and we will continue to work with partners to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.
“Sadly, six dogs had to be put to sleep. The remaining 16 dogs remain in police kennels while our investigation continues.
“We are stronger working with our communities and urge anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour or illegal breeding or housing of banned breeds to get in touch, online, via live chat or by calling 101.
“If you suspect someone of animal neglect or cruelty, please report to the RSPCA.”
A suspect has been identified and enquiries remain on-going.