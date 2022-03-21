Specialist crime teams from Humberside Police teamed up with West Yorkshire and Merseyside police forces for a week long operation, called OpGalaxy, which saw eight weapons and approximately £48,000 of cash seized. In addition, £5,000 worth of cocaine, 250 wraps of crack and heroin and a large quantity of pills were also discovered.

Forty nine people suspected of being involved in County Lines drug dealing, and the exploitation of children into organised crime, were arrested in the week Monday 7 to Sunday March 13 as part of a national week of intensification.

Humberside Police's Op Galaxy, and neighbourhood and patrol units, targeted those causing significant harm to communities through illegal activity and also checked on vulnerable people at risk of ‘cuckooing’ where criminals take over their properties to carry out drug and other crime deals.

Cannabis which was seized from people and property by Humberside Police as it undertook a week long focus on County Lines crime. Seventeen people are set to appear in court as a result.

Seventeen people from Hull, Bradford, Bridlington, Grimsby, Liverpool and Manchester have been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A (heroin and crack) and Class B (cannabis) drugs, possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, possession of criminal property, GBH and robbery. They were remanded into custody to appear in court at later dates.

DCI Simon Vickers said: “We target organised criminals year round, but weeks like this allow us to intensify that disruption and it can have a larger impact in a shorter space of time.

“It is really important that these people are taken off our streets. At the heart of County Lines gangs are exploited and vulnerable adults and children who need to be extricated from those situations and protected from further harm.

This cash was seized in Bridlington as part of OPGalaxy - a week long project by Humberside Police to target County Lines crimes.

“Taking dangerous substances out of our communities and off our streets is also important, not only because they are illegal, but because drug dealing is often linked to other areas of criminality, such as violence and anti-social behaviour.