Police statement as Albert Grannon is jailed for three years for death of Stanley Metcalf

Humberside Police have praised the "incredible strength and courage" of Stanley Metcalf's parents after the six-year-old was tragically shot dead by his great-grandfather.

Albert Grannon, 78, was sentenced to three years in prison for Stanley's manslaughter and for the possession of a firearm without a certificate, at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Stanley, of Hull, had visited his great-grandfather's home in Sproatley, East Yorkshire on July 26, last year for a family gathering.

He had asked to see Grannon's air rifle - a 22 calibre Stoeger X20 air rifle with a telescopic sigh which the 78-year-old had upgraded and modified without getting a license.

Grannon took Stanley into the kitchen of his house to show him his gun, along with his grandmother, whilst his family including mum Jenny Dees and twin sister Elsie remained in the garden.

Grannon told the court that he held the rifle and checked to see if it was loaded by squeezing the trigger, but accidentally shot Stanley.

The six-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from a fatal shot to the abdomen.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson from Humberside Police's Major Crime team praised Stanley's mother and father Jenny Dees and Andy Metcalf for their strength and courage throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

She said: "This is a terrible and tragic event that took the life of an innocent little boy, who had his whole life ahead of him.

"Throughout the investigation Jenny and Andy have shown incredible strength and courage, not only supporting the investigation, but in how they have managed to get through each day. My thoughts are with them.

"The trauma of this tragedy is felt by all who knew and loved Stanley, made even more upsetting in that it was a family member who was responsible for Stanley’s death.

"Albert Grannon has to live with the consequences of his actions, not only being responsible for the death of Stanley, but for dividing a family which were once a very strong family unit.

"This has been an extremely emotional and difficult investigation for all officers and medical staff at Hull Royal Infirmary who have been involved, from those who were there on the night last July all the way through to today in court.

"I want to thank and commend them for their professionalism during a difficult and emotional investigation."