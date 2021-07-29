A member of the public made a report to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service at around 2.40pm today (Thursday July 291) after noticing a figure in the water between Clifton Bridge and the A1237, North Yorkshire Police said.

The fire boat crew helped to secure the body while the police Under Water Search Unit arrived from Humberside to make the recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was completed at 5pm, police confirmed.

Police team searching for missing Yorkshire man recover body from River Ouse

The York Rescue Boat also assisted the operation.

Although the body has not yet been formally identified, police believe it to be Mr Atkinson.

His family have been informed and are being supported by the police.