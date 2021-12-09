Police teams reveal the latest list of crime incidents around Market Weighton and Pocklington

Here is the latest list of crime in the area as provided by The Market Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police Teams:

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:01 pm
Go to www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYW to find out more about the police teams and any crime alerts.

○ A garage in Stamford Bridge was broken into and fishing equipment and tools stolen.

○ A pick-up truck was broken into and items stolen from the rear boot of it.

○ An object was used to smash a rear windscreen of a car park on a driveway of a property in Market Weighton.

○ A child’s scooter was stolen from a cycle rack in a car park in Pocklington.

○ A vehicle parked on a driveway in Pocklington had two of its tyres damaged.

○ Entry was gained into a secure farm near Seaton Ross and a trailer stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a secure building site in Melbourne and equipment stolen.

○ Two double axel trailers were stolen from a farm near Seaton Ross.

A spokesman said: “Patrols have been out and about around towns to combat anti-social behaviour and are monitoring hot-spot locations.”

