Police teams reveal the latest list of crime incidents around Market Weighton and Pocklington

○ A garage in Stamford Bridge was broken into and fishing equipment and tools stolen.
○ A pick-up truck was broken into and items stolen from the rear boot of it.
○ An object was used to smash a rear windscreen of a car park on a driveway of a property in Market Weighton.
○ A child’s scooter was stolen from a cycle rack in a car park in Pocklington.
○ A vehicle parked on a driveway in Pocklington had two of its tyres damaged.
○ Entry was gained into a secure farm near Seaton Ross and a trailer stolen.
○ Entry was gained into a secure building site in Melbourne and equipment stolen.
○ Two double axel trailers were stolen from a farm near Seaton Ross.
A spokesman said: “Patrols have been out and about around towns to combat anti-social behaviour and are monitoring hot-spot locations.”
