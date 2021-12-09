Police teams reveal the latest list of crime incidents around Market Weighton and Pocklington

Go to www.facebook.com/HumberbeatERYW to find out more about the police teams and any crime alerts.

○ A garage in Stamford Bridge was broken into and fishing equipment and tools stolen.

○ A pick-up truck was broken into and items stolen from the rear boot of it.

○ An object was used to smash a rear windscreen of a car park on a driveway of a property in Market Weighton.

○ A child’s scooter was stolen from a cycle rack in a car park in Pocklington.

○ A vehicle parked on a driveway in Pocklington had two of its tyres damaged.

○ Entry was gained into a secure farm near Seaton Ross and a trailer stolen.

○ Entry was gained into a secure building site in Melbourne and equipment stolen.

○ Two double axel trailers were stolen from a farm near Seaton Ross.

A spokesman said: “Patrols have been out and about around towns to combat anti-social behaviour and are monitoring hot-spot locations.”