Police tell parents to be wary of kids "stinking of smoke" after “trend” in youths starting fires

The Wildlife and Rural Crime team posted a social media update after a spate of incidents in the Aberford area of Leeds.

Officers warned parents to “know what your child is doing over these summer holidays.

They said parents should be wary if their children return home “stinking of smoke”.

The social media update reads: “It seems to have become a trend in the Aberford area of Leeds for youths to be setting small fires around the wooded areas and outskirts of farmers fields over the last couple of days.