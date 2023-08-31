Police treating death of woman in Yorkshire house as 'unexplained'
Cleveland Police was called to Myton Walk in Hemlington, near Middlesbrough, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday (Aug 30). Officers who attended the address found the body of a woman.
The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and is awaiting the results of a post-mortem. A police cordon has been put in place around the property while investigations are carried out.
A statement said: “Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, officers have made contact with members of the woman’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course. A cordon will remain in place at the property whilst enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.