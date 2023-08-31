Police are treating the death of a woman in a house in Yorkshire as ‘unexplained’.

Cleveland Police was called to Myton Walk in Hemlington, near Middlesbrough, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday (Aug 30). Officers who attended the address found the body of a woman.

The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and is awaiting the results of a post-mortem. A police cordon has been put in place around the property while investigations are carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement said: “Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, officers have made contact with members of the woman’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A cordon is in place at the scene in Hemlington (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course. A cordon will remain in place at the property whilst enquiries continue.”