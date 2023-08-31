All Sections
Police are treating the death of a woman in a house in Yorkshire as ‘unexplained’.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 31st Aug 2023, 06:59 BST

Cleveland Police was called to Myton Walk in Hemlington, near Middlesbrough, shortly before 5pm on Wednesday (Aug 30). Officers who attended the address found the body of a woman.

The force said the death was being treated as unexplained and is awaiting the results of a post-mortem. A police cordon has been put in place around the property while investigations are carried out.

A statement said: “Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, officers have made contact with members of the woman’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

A cordon is in place at the scene in Hemlington (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)A cordon is in place at the scene in Hemlington (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination will take place in due course. A cordon will remain in place at the property whilst enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.